BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — A stop-and-search exercise at the Quarry at New River in Nevis resulted in another firearm being seized by the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF).

On Friday, Aug. 17, while conducting a stop-and-search exercise, one 40mm pistol with several matching rounds of ammunition were found in motor lorry PB1053. Two persons, who were in the vehicle at the time, were both taken into RSCNPF custody.

No charges have been laid as yet in the matter and RSCNPF investigations are continuing.

The total number of firearms taken into Police custody in the Federation is now 21.