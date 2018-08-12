BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The five persons who were taken into custody by the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force after a firearm was found in their home, have each received four charges in the matter.

Formally charged and cautioned are Jacqueline Allen, Rosalyn Esdaille, Nickie Allen, Ta-Michea Esdaille and Shem Henry, all of whom are from Church Ground. They have each been charged for the offences of Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Ammunition, Smuggling of Firearm and Smuggling of Ammunition. The charges were laid on Aug. 11.

One 9mm semi-automatic pistol and a magazine containing seven rounds of matching ammunition were found in the house in Church Ground, Nevis on Aug. 9. The discovery was made during the execution of a Search Warrant on the premises. The weapon became the nineteenth firearm to be taken into Police custody for the year.