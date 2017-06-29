Flash flood warnings issued

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services has issued a Flash Flood Warning for low-lying and flood-prone areas of St. Kitts and Nevis until 3 p.m. today.

A Flash Flood Warning means that moderate to major flooding is imminent or occurring in low-lying and flood-prone areas. An active tropical wave along with an upper-level trough over the northeast Caribbean is influencing the weather over the Leeward Islands, and if you are in the warning area, move quickly to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams, creeks, low-lying and flood-prone areas should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Do not attempt to cross swiftly flowing waters or waters of unknown depth by foot or by vehicle.

Already, up to 4.60 inches of ran have fallen in some places in the last 12 hours and another 2 or more inches are expected.