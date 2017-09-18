Forecast from Antigua Met Services concerning hurricane [News Update]

Forecast from Antigua Met Services for St. Kitts Nevis issued Monday 18th September 2017

Synopsis: Major Hurricane Maria will produce hurricane conditions across the Islands. Possible rainfall total for the forecast period is 150 to 300 mm (6 to 12 inches). A flash flood watch has been issued and will remain in effect until 2 pm tomorrow.

Weather tonight: Overcast with showers and thunderstorms, some heavy or intense at times, mainly after midnight.

Weather tomorrow: Overcast with showers and thunderstorms, some heavy or intense at times

Winds: Northeasterly to southeasterly at 37 to 65 km/h or 20 to 35 knots and occasionally gusting to 111 km/h or 60 knots, mainly tomorrow morning.

Seas: The seas have already started to deteriorate and will continue to build to heights near 7.5 meters or 25 feet and occasionally higher, mainly around Tuesday morning. Mariners should have already secured their vessels and residents should stay away from coastal areas.

Hurricane Maria update for St. Kitts & Nevis

As at 8 p.m. Monday 18th September 2017, Hurricane Maria continues to strengthen and slow down in forward motion……..A Hurricane Warning remains in effect for St. Kitts and Nevis

Hurricane Maria now has sustained wind speeds of 160 mph; minimum central pressure of 929mb and is now an extremely dangerous Category 5 hurricane

Location: 15.3 N 61.1W or approximately 175 miles to the Southeast of St Kitts and Nevis

Moving: WNW at 9mph