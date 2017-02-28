Girl, 18, caught with cocaine at the Vance Amory Airport

A young Dominican Republic woman from St. Kitts has been charged with smuggling cocaine through the Vance Amory International Airport on Tuesday.

The Observer understands that 18 year college student at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College in St. Kitts, Britany Paola Peets, arrived at the Vance Amory Airport on Friday with the illegal substance in her luggage.

The Observer confirmed on Tuesday by police officials that it was enough for the charge of possession with intent to supply to be filed.

Ms. Peets moved to St Kitts as a young child from her native home in the Dominican Republic. The Observer was unable to confirm the quantity of drugs she carried or which port she departed from.

Peets appeared at Magistrate Court in Charlestown on Tuesday with her attorney John Cato to apply for bail. However at the time of her appearance Peets had been charged moments before walking into the court room.

The Magistrate noted that the matter did not arrive on her desk and a bail application could not be made at the time.

In May 2016 Pia Nisbett of Spooners Village was also charge with cocaine possession. When Ms. Nisbett arrived in St. Kitts it was noted that she was caught trying to smuggle cocaine in the Federation.

Nisbett departed a LIAT flight from Antigua. Customs searched her luggage and discovered a packet of cocaine hidden in her underwear. Police reported that the cocaine weighed 0.25 kilograms.

Nisbett was later charged with possession of cocaine, importation of cocaine, and possession of cocaine with intent to supply. She also faces charges brought by the Customs and Excise Department, namely possession of a concealed good, to wit cocaine, signing of a false declaration and making a false statement (declaration).

Her matter is yet to appear on the court’s case list.