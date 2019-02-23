A free “Joyful Celebration Gospel Concert,” celebrating four years of growth, four years of prosperity, four years of unity will take place tomorrow night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Greenlands Park.

The Team Unity-sponsored concert will feature Nicole Ballosingh and Prodigal Son, Bond of Love, Minister Allison Dore-Arthurton, Minister Tega Joy, Minister Orville Liddie, Rivers Celebration Team, Minister Blessed on Sax and DJ Noah.

After the concert, Nevis charter boats will be available every 15 minutes.