Gov-Gen. Seaton resting comfortably

From SKNIS

On Aug. 6, the governor-general of St. Kitts and Nevis, His Excellency Sir. S.W. Tapley Seaton GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, was hospitalized as he recovers from what’s called “a mild illness.”

By extension, a spokesperson from the JNF General Hospital confirmed Seaton’s hospitalization as a precautionary measure, the illness is not life threatening, he is in good spirits, and he is expected to make a full recovery.

Seaton was visited Aug. 7 by the prime minister, the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris, and the Hon. Wendy Phipps, the minister of state. During the visit, Seaton conveyed high commendations for the medical and nursing staff at the hospital for the “excellent care” he received.

He sent “his thanks to the citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis for all the good wishes and concern.”

The staff of the Observer sends their hopes for a speedy recovery.