Government of Spain sympathies with CARICOM [News Update] 

Government of Spain sympathies with CARICOM

From CARICOM

CARICOM Secretariat, Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown, Guyana – The gof Spain has expressed solidarity with the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) as it faced the onslaught of two deadly hurricanes, Irma and Maria.

In a message to the chairman of CARICOM and Prime Minister of Grenada the Hon. Dr. Keith Mitchell, Prime Minister of Spain the Hon. Mariano Rajoy Brey said his country had been following, with dismay the recent tragic events in the region that caused significant losses to life and property.

“We particularly regret the loss of human lives and therefore ask, Honourable Prime Minister, that you kindly extend to all the member states of CARICOM our most heartfelt condolences, as well as our wish for a speedy recovery for those affected by this catastrophe; please accept the testimony of my highest consideration and esteem,” the Spanish prime minister said.