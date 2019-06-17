Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris will mark the 35th anniversary of the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme with a presentation at the Caribbean Investment Summit this week at the Royal St. Kitts Hotel.

Harris’ presentation is entitled “A Focus on Regional Leadership and Vision: 35 Years of Caribbean CIP, looking back, the sustainable path forward.”

The 4th annual Caribbean Investment Summit will open with a welcome cocktail reception at the hotel on the evening of Wednesday. A two-day programme, held under the theme 35 Years of CBI: The Caribbean Advantage, will follow at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort, starting on the morning of Thursday.

The Federation is putting the finishing touches on the preparations for the investment summit, which it hosted last year.

This event will draw some 400 attendees comprising government officials, heads of CBI unites, developers, as well as international marketing agents and service providers from around the world, including China, India, the Middle East, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

Harris gave a speech on CBI last year during the summit, noting “a lot has changed since 1984 when our citizenship by investment programme began as an ambitious start-up venture.”

Speaking last year, Harris said competition and interest in CBI programmes have “surged” with several countries developing their own programmes.

“As I speak, other countries are considering getting into the lucrative CIP market.”

Antigua and Barbuda hosted the first two summits in 2016 and 2017. The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis was selected as last year’s host after the regional participants in the CBI industry decided that the hosting of the annual event should be rotated in order to ensure equitable exposure and opportunities for all members.