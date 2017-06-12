Hendrickson’s ‘unlawful carnal knowledge’ sentence cut in half

By Loshaun Dixon

Basseterre, St. Kitts – After an appeal during Monday’s Eastern Caribbean Court of Appeal meeting, justices cut in half the 20-year sentence of a St. Kitts and Nevis man convicted in 2011 of unlawful carnal knowledge. Troy Hendrickson, who was charged Feb. 29, 2009, with rape and unlawful carnal knowledge of a 12-year-old in Bourryeau Village, was found guilty on Jan. 31 and sentenced to 20 years in prison. The outcome for the rape charge was a hung jury. Read more in this week’s print edition.