BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The High Command of The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force notes, with great concern, the contents of a video that involves two visitors and two Police Officers currently being circulated in the public domain.

The High Command has launched an investigation to look into all the circumstances surrounding the arrest and release of the two visitors that occurred when two Police Officers responded to a report of an incident at the Marritt Hotel in the Frigate Bay area on Jan. 1.