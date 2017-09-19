Hurricane conditions continue throughout Leeward Islands

ZCZC MIATCPAT5 ALL

Hurricane Maria Intermediate Advisory Number 13A

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL152017

800 AM AST Tue Sep 19 2017

...POTENTIALLY CATASTROPHIC HURRICANE MARIA HEADED FOR THE VIRGIN

ISLANDS AND PUERTO RICO...

SUMMARY OF 800 AM AST...1200 UTC...INFORMATION

----------------------------------------------

LOCATION...16.2N 62.8W

ABOUT 85 MI...135 KM W OF GUADELOUPE

ABOUT 170 MI...275 KM SE OF ST. CROIX

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...160 MPH...260 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT...WNW OR 300 DEGREES AT 9 MPH...15 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...933 MB...27.55 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

--------------------

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

The Meteorological Service of St. Lucia has discontinued the

Tropical Storm Warning for St. Lucia.

The Meteorological Service of Barbados has discontinued the

Tropical Storm Watch for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...

* Guadeloupe

* Dominica

* St. Kitts, Nevis, and Montserrat

* U.S. Virgin Islands

* British Virgin Islands

* Puerto Rico, Culebra, and Vieques

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* Antigua and Barbuda

* Saba and St. Eustatius

* St. Maarten

* Anguilla

* Martinique

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...

* Saba and St. Eustatius

* St. Maarten

* St. Martin and St. Barthelemy

* Anguilla

* Isla Saona to Puerto Plata

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...

* West of Puerto Plata to the northern Dominican Republic-Haiti

border

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected

somewhere within the warning area. Preparations to protect life and

property should be rushed to completion.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are

expected somewhere within the warning area.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible

within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours

before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force

winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or

dangerous.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are

possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Interests elsewhere in Hispaniola, the southeastern Bahamas, and

the Turks and Caicos Islands should monitor the progress of Maria.

Additional watches and warnings may be required today.

For storm information specific to your area in the United

States, including possible inland watches and warnings, please

monitor products issued by your local National Weather Service

forecast office. For storm information specific to your area outside

the United States, please monitor products issued by your national

meteorological service.

DISCUSSION AND 48-HOUR OUTLOOK

------------------------------

At 800 AM AST (1200 UTC), the center of Hurricane Maria was located

near latitude 16.2 North, longitude 62.8 West. Maria is moving

toward the west-northwest near 9 mph (15 km/h), and this general

motion is expected to continue through Wednesday. On the forecast

track, the eye of Maria will move over the northeastern Caribbean

Sea today, and approach the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico tonight

and Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 160 mph (260 km/h) with higher

gusts. Maria is a potentially catastrophic category 5 hurricane on

the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in

intensity are likely during the next day or two, but Maria is

forecast to remain an extremely dangerous category 4 or 5 hurricane

while it approaches the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles (45 km) from

the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to

125 miles (205 km). Sustained tropical storm force winds have

recently been reported from Guadeloupe and Antigua.

The minimum central pressure estimated from Air Force Reserve

Hurricane Hunter data is 933 mb (27.55 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

----------------------

WIND: Hurricane conditions will continue to spread throughout

portions of the hurricane warning area in the Leeward Islands this

morning. Hurricane conditions should spread through the remainder

of the hurricane warning area later today and Wednesday. Hurricane

conditions are possible within the hurricane watch area in the

Dominican Republic late Wednesday, with tropical storm conditions

possible by early Wednesday. Tropical storm conditions are possible

in the tropical storm watch area in the Dominican Republic on

Wednesday.

Wind speeds atop and on the windward sides of hills and mountains

could be much stronger than the near-surface winds indicated in this

advisory.

STORM SURGE: A dangerous storm surge accompanied by large and

destructive waves will raise water levels by as much as 7 to 11

feet above normal tide levels in the hurricane warning area near

where the center of Maria moves across the Leeward Islands and the

British Virgin Islands.

The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause

normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters

moving inland from the shoreline. The water is expected to reach

the following heights above ground if the peak surge occurs at the

time of high tide...

Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands...6 to 9 ft

The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to

the north and east of the landfall location, where the surge will be

accompanied by large and destructive waves. Surge-related

flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal

cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances. For information

specific to your area, please see products issued by your local

National Weather Service forecast office.

RAINFALL: Maria is expected to produce the following rain

accumulations through Thursday:

Central and southern Leeward Islands...10 to 15 inches, isolated 20

inches.

U.S. and British Virgin Islands...10 to 15 inches, isolated 20

inches.

Puerto Rico...12 to 18 inches, isolated 25 inches.

Northern Leeward Islands from Barbuda to Anguilla...4 to 8 inches,

isolated 10 inches.

Windward Islands and Barbados...2 to 4 inches, isolated 6 inches.

Eastern Dominican Republic...4 to 8 inches, isolated 12 inches.

Rainfall on all of these islands will cause life-threatening flash

floods and mudslides.

SURF: Swells generated by Maria are affecting the Lesser Antilles.

These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip

current conditions. Please consult products from your local

weather office.

NEXT ADVISORY

-------------

Next complete advisory at 1100 AM AST.

Forecaster Beven

NNNN