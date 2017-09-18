Hurricane Maria hits Dominica with 160mph winds [News Update]

Hurricane Maria Tropical Cyclone Update
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL152017
935 PM AST Mon Sep 18 2017
...MARIA MAKES LANDFALL ON DOMINICA AS A CATEGORY 5 HURRICANE...
Radar data from Martinique and Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter
aircraft reports indicate that Maria made landfall on Dominica
around 915 PM AST (0115 UTC) with estimated winds of 160 MPH
(260 KM/H).
The next update will be the 1100 PM AST (0300 UTC) complete advisory
package.
SUMMARY OF 935 PM AST...0135 UTC...INFORMATION
---------------------------------------------------
LOCATION...15.3N 61.3W
ABOUT 0 MI...0 KM SE OF DOMINICA
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...160 MPH...260 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT...WNW OR 295 DEGREES AT 9 MPH...15 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...924 MB...27.29 INCHES
Forecaster Brown
Source: www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCUAT5+shtml/190133.shtml