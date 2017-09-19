Hurricane Maria remains powerful, dangerous hurricane [News Update]

Hurricane Maria remains powerful, dangerous hurricane

As at 5 p.m. today, Hurricane Maria had intensified slightly. Hurricane Maria remains a powerful and dangerous hurricane with sustained wind speeds of 165mph and minimum pressure of 916mb; and remains a dangerous Cat 5 hurricane.

Center Located: 16.8 N 64.0 W or approximately 90 miles West-­‐southwest of (Basseterre) St. Kitts and Nevis.

Moving: WNW @ 10mph. On this path, the eye of Hurricane Maria will continue moving further away from St. Kitts and Nevis. However, some outer feeder-­‐bands of Hurricane Maria will continue to generate stormy conditions across most of St. Kitts and Nevis into tonight.

Hurricane Warning remains in place for St. Kitts and Nevis.

Flash flood Warning remains in place for St. Kitts and Nevis until 8 p.m. Conditions will be assessed later and an update will be given at 8 p.m. Residents are urged to REMAIN INDOORS and not to venture out during the passage or until the all clear is given at some later time after Maria moves safely away from St. Kitts and Nevis.

Elmo Burke, MSc.

Senior Meteorological Officer St. Kitts Meteorological Services c/o SCASPA