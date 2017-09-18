Hurricane Maria’s eye on Martinique

Hurricane Maria Tropical Cyclone Update

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL152017

900 PM AST Mon Sep 18 2017

...900 PM AST POSITION UPDATE...

...EYEWALL OF CATEGORY 5 HURRICANE MARIA MOVING ONSHORE OVER

DOMINICA...

At 900 PM AST (0100 UTC), the eye of Hurricane Maria was estimated

by data from the French radar on Martinique near latitude 15.3

North, longitude 61.2 West.

SUMMARY OF 900 PM AST...0100 UTC...INFORMATION

---------------------------------------------------

LOCATION...15.3N 61.2W

ABOUT 5 MI...10 KM SE OF DOMINICA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...160 MPH...260 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT...WNW OR 295 DEGREES AT 9 MPH...15 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...924 MB...27.29 INCHES

Forecaster Brown/Blake