Hurricane Maria’s eye on Martinique

Hurricane Maria Tropical Cyclone Update


NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL       AL152017


900 PM AST Mon Sep 18 2017


 


...900 PM AST POSITION UPDATE...


...EYEWALL OF CATEGORY 5 HURRICANE MARIA MOVING ONSHORE OVER


DOMINICA...


 


At 900 PM AST (0100 UTC), the eye of Hurricane Maria was estimated


by data from the French radar on Martinique near latitude 15.3


North, longitude 61.2 West.


 


SUMMARY OF 900 PM AST...0100 UTC...INFORMATION


---------------------------------------------------


LOCATION...15.3N 61.2W


ABOUT 5 MI...10 KM SE OF DOMINICA


MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...160 MPH...260 KM/H


PRESENT MOVEMENT...WNW OR 295 DEGREES AT 9 MPH...15 KM/H


MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...924 MB...27.29 INCHES


 


Forecaster Brown/Blake


 


