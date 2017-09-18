Independence activities postponed due to hurricane Maria

By Loshaun Dixon

Basseterre, St. Kitts – As independence day draws near in St. Kitts and Nevis, celebrations have been put on hold as citizens and residents prepare for the pending impact of Hurricane Maria.

The government of St. Kitts and Nevis indicated a number independence celebratory activities have been postposed as citizens and residents continue to prepare for the hurricane slated to pass just south of the federation.

According to the National Hurricane Centre at 11 a.m., the Centre of Hurricane Maria was located near latitude 14.7 north, longitude 60.1 west. Maria is moving toward the west-northwest near 10 mph (17 km/h), and this motion with some decrease in forward speed is expected through Tuesday night.

On the forecast track, the centre of Maria will move across the Leeward Islands late today and tonight, over the extreme northeastern Caribbean Sea Tuesday and Tuesday night, and approach Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands on Wednesday.

Reports from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 120 mph (195 km/h) with higher gusts. Maria is a Category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Additional rapid strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Maria is expected to be a dangerous major hurricane as it moves through the Leeward Islands and the northeastern Caribbean Sea.

Hurricane conditions are first expected within portions of the Leeward Islands by late today, with tropical storm conditions beginning during the next few hours. Hurricane conditions should spread through the remainder of the hurricane warning area tonight through Tuesday night. Hurricane conditions are possible within the hurricane watch area Tuesday through Wednesday, with tropical storm conditions possible later today or tonight. Tropical storm conditions are possible in the tropical storm watch area through tonight.

A hurricane watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous. A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.