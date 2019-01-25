BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Department of Labour is encouraging all nationals interested in joining the Canada/Caribbean Seasonal Agricultural Workers Programme (CCSAWP) 2019 to sign up at the Department of Labour before Wednesday, Jan. 30.

Last year, 14 St. Kitts and Nevis citizens participated in the CCSAWP and officials are hoping to see more sign up this year. The number of farms that recruit overseas workers is limited, which makes assignments very competitive. This means that workers interested in participating must apply as soon as possible.

Applicants must be unemployed and be between 25 and 50-years-old, have an agricultural background, have no physical impediments, and be in good health. Individuals must also have no paramilitary, military or security training, have no criminal record, and not use illegal substances or drugs.

The ability to satisfy Canadian immigration laws is also important. Documents to be submitted include two valid forms of identification, a police record and a birth certificate.

Senior Minister and Minister of Labour, the Honourable Vance Amory, is a strong proponent of nationals participating in the programme. He previously described it as extremely important to the St. Kitts and Nevis government as it provides exposure to a different culture, provides employment for individuals, and facilitates ongoing engagement between representatives from St. Kitts and Nevis and Canada, particularly at the government to government level.

Interested applicants are invited to visit the office of the Department of Labour on Victoria Road, telephone 467-1100/662-2075/762-1029, or email skndol@gov.kn.