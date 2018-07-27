BASSATERRE, St.Kitts — The track and field contingent of St. Kitts and Nevis’ representative team for the 2018 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games is expected to leave for Barranquilla, Columbia, this week as the athletics component of the 23rd edition of the CAC Games gets underway this weekend.

Seven athletes, led by Coach Mr. Shirmon Caines, will compete in the 100m, 400m and 100m hurdles, high jump and long jump from July 29 to Aug. 1.

The St. Kitts-Nevis athletic team comprises 2018 National Champion Jason Rogers and National Sprint Double Champion Shenel Crooke, who will be competing in the 100m event; National Record Holder Warren Hazel competing in the 400m; 2018 National Champion and Club Championships Champion in the high jump, Jermaine Francis; Kizan David, who is the new National Record Holder in the men’s long jump; Kristal Liburd, who this year achieved a personal best of 6.43m in the female long jump, and National Record Holder Kieshonna Brooks, who will compete in the 100m hurdles.

“The St. Kitts and Nevis Amateur Athletic Association (SKNAAA) is extremely pleased with the group of track and field athletes who will represent the Federation at this year’s CAC Games, currently underway in Barranquilla, Columbia.

“Under the guidance of coach Shirmon Caines, we are confident these seven athletes will serve as excellent ambassadors off the track and shine as bright as they have been doing recently on the track,” the association’s Public Relations Officer, Kilony Johnson stated.

“When one looks at the composition of the athletics team, they will see we have put our best foot forward in this regard as we will be represented by a host of national champions and record holders in the various disciplines,” Johnson said. “Wwe have high expectations for all seven athletes when they take to the field beginning July 29.”

The eight-member track and field team is part of a larger St. Kitts and Nevis delegation for the CAC Games which also includes athletes and coaches in table tennis and beach volleyball.

The overall St. Kitts and Nevis delegation is being led by the Chef de Mission, Leroy Greene and Team Manager, Lonzo Wilkinson.