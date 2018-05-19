Juvenile charged with murder in Sgt. Davis case
From the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force
BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – A juvenile from the St. Paul’s community who was taken into police custody May 16 to assist with the ongoing investigation into the death of Sgt. Dwight Davis was formally charged may 19 on a warrant, in the first instance, for the offence of murder.
The juvenile was charged in the presence of a probation officer and is currently in police custody. Despite this, investigations into the matter continue.
The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force would like to thank all who have assisted so far with advancing the case. However, if there is anyone who still has information that can further help with the investigation, call any police station or the Violent Crimes Unit at 467-1887, 467-1888, 662-3468.