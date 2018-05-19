Juvenile charged with murder in Sgt. Davis case

From the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – A juvenile from the St. Paul’s community who was taken into police custody May 16 to assist with the ongoing investigation into the death of Sgt. Dwight Davis was formally charged may 19 on a warrant, in the first instance, for the offence of murder.

The juvenile was charged in the presence of a probation officer and is currently in police custody. Despite this, investigations into the matter continue.