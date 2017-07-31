Kittitian charged for double murder in BVI

By Loshaun Dixon

Basseterre, St. Kitts – On Friday, a Kittitian residing in Tortola, along with a female counterpart, were charged for a double murder in the British Virgin Islands.

According to a report on BVInews.com Kittitian, Shakeel Ryan, 22, and a woman identified as Shakilla Hanley, 29, were been charged in relation to two gun murders committed this year

The media house is reporting that the murder victims are Shaun Richards, who was shot outside his residence in Long Look on the evening of May 6 and succumbed to his injuries May 8, and David Springette, who was shot outside the Wayside Bar in Fat Hogs Bay June 21 and died at the scene.

Reports also stated that the alleged murderers are in police custody awaiting the next available court date.

According to a release from the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force (RVIPF), Commissioner of Police Michael Matthews hailed his force’s teamwork in making the arrest.

“It is very difficult to resist the temptation to respond and defend the force when those in the community give commentary on its actions or inactions, particularly those who see murders solved in the hour span of a prime time TV show,” he said. “However, compiling the evidence to bring perpetrators of gun crimes, in particular murderers, to justice takes a lot longer than an hour, and requires a great deal more effort. Very few appreciate or understand the difference. In these types of investigations, unfortunately, the least said, the better for us.

“I am very proud of the work of the officers of the Major Crime Team in these cases,” he added. “I personally get to see their drive and dedication in all the cases.”