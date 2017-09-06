Latest updated from NEMA on Hurricane Irma

NEMA NOTICE

The National Emergency Operations Center advises that the hurricane warning for St. Kitts and Nevis has been discontinued effective 11 am. However, a flash flood watch remains in effect for the federation until 3 p.m.

The ALL CLEAR is NOT given at this time for the general public. The Rapid Assessment Team will be deployed effective 11 a.m. to assess the integrity of the road network and to clear any obstructive debris along the main road.

THE ALL CLEAR FOR THE GENERAL PUBLIC WILL BE GIVEN IN A SUBSEQUENT ANNOUNCEMENT. Please be guided accordingly.