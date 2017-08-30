Launch of ‘Men of Integrity Movement’ set for Sept. 3 [News Update]

Launch of ‘Men of Integrity Movement’ set for Sept. 3

From the Ministry of National Security

As a major initiative under the aegis of the National Crime Reduction and Prevention Strategy, the Ministry of National Security invites the general public to the launch of the Men of Integrity Movement at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 3 at the Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary School in Molineux Village.

The minister of national security, the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris, will deliver remarks. The main presentation will be delivered by Crime Reduction Specialist Dr. Neals Chitan, who has been contracted by the government of St. Kitts and Nevis to work with at-risk youth of both genders in local communities in an effort to direct them away from becoming associated with gangs and other undesirable behaviours.

The Men of Integrity Movement seeks to train and enlist a group of 200 male social change commandos (SCC) who will put country above self to help mentor and assist young men across the federation in molding their decision-making process, leadership and overall success story. It will also seek to systematically demolish the community gang turf walls that keep young men incarcerated in their own communities while impeding their freedom to interact with the wider community in the federation.

The general public in the Phillips and Molineux communities are asked to make a special effort to attend and participate in the launch of this innovative crime reduction and prevention initiative.