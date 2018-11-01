(Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister)

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The cooperation between local law enforcement and personnel from the Regional Security System (RSS) has so far led to a decline in violent and other major crimes in St. Kitts and Nevis since Oct. 10 when RSS forces began arriving in the Federation.

Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police with responsibility for Operations, Adolph Adams indicated that as a result of the increased police visibility, the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force has seen a sharp decrease in break-ins and larcenies.

“Break-ins and larcenies are usually crimes of opportunity, but the increased visibility on the streets is eliminating some of these opportunities,” Adams said. He noted that the additional manpower was instrumental in the successful execution of 105 search warrants in St. Kitts and Nevis as of Oct. 27.

Of those warrants, 12 were executed in Police District ‘A’ (Basseterre and its surrounding environs); 34 in District ‘B’ (which covers the rural part of St. Kitts from West Farms and ending in Lodge Village); 26 were carried out in District ‘C’ (Nevis); and 33 executed by The Tactical Unit, which operates within the three policing districts.

These searches resulted in a number of significant finds, including the seizure of one illegal firearm, several rounds of assorted ammunition and cocaine.

Adams said they apprehend a number of individuals wanted by police for various offences.

The operations were carried out in conjunction with the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF), the St. Kitts-Nevis Customs and Excise Department, Her Majesty’s Prison, the St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA), as well as the Public Works Department, which has been instrumental in clearing overgrown lots.

Adams gave an update on the successful joint operations between local law enforcement and the RSS forces during a national security meeting. The meeting was attended by Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris; Senior Minister, the Honourable Vance Amory; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Osmond Petty; National Security Advisor, (ret.) Major General Stewart Saunders; Acting Commissioner of Police, Hilroy Brandy; Commander of St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force, Lieutenant Colonel J. Anthony Comrie; Assistant Commissioner of Police responsible for the Crime Directorate, Andre Mitchell; and Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police responsible for Intelligence, McCarta Browne.