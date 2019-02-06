BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Director of Public Prosecutions Valston Graham and Magistrate Harris met with acting Chief Magistrate Renold Benjamin and other senior legal officials on Tuesday after the DPP pulled all prosecutors from appearing in Magistrate Harris’ court on Monday until further notice

A senior member of the bar told The Observer that he was involved in quiet shuttle diplomacy to get the court open,the Observer also understands that senior Magistrate Ronald Benjamin Following our source confirmed that prosecutorial services to the magistrate’s court will resume today, the meeting between the two came after The Senior Magistrate receiving a letter from Magistrate Donna Harris requesting his intervention.Senior members at the St.Kitts Nevis bar also attended the meeting.

DPP Graham on Monday made a decision to pull his prosecutors, along with court orderlies, from the Magistrate’s court stemmed from an incident involving a crown counsel and magistrate Harris during a criminal hearing on Monday, when the magistrate ejected the Crown counsel.

According to our source,The PDD was not even on the island when the incident happened and that it is his view that Mr.Graham should have waited until he return to the Federation and had an audience with the magistrate before he acted.