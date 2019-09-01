CNN- The Abaco Islands have suffered major damage from Hurricane Dorian, according to the Hope Town Volunteer Fire and Rescue department. With winds reported up to 185 mph, now a category 5 storm, this is the strongest hurricane to hit the Bahamas.
There are multiple reports of destroyed houses and roofs blown off. The fire department will be doing damage assessment as soon as the storm passes the island.
“Now is not a time to panic now is the time to plan how to get the recovery started. Hope Town Fire and Rescue will be heading up the efforts for recovery,” the department posted to social media.
The Abaco Islands are a group of islands and barrier cays in the northern Bahamas, east of southern Florida. Hope Town is one of the districts of the Bahamas on the Abaco islands.
Hurricane Dorian is on pace to make history
Here are some other facts and figures about Dorian:
- It is tied for second with the highest wind speed of any hurricane anywhere in the Atlantic in the modern era since 1950 (It is tied with Wilma in 2005, Gilbert in 1988 and just behind Allan in 1980 that had 190 mph winds)
- Dorian’s landfall in the Bahamas at 185 mph is stronger than Hurricane Irma’s landfalls in Barbuda, St. Martin and the British Virgin Islands in 2017 (which was 180 mph).
- Hurricane Dorian rapidly intensified yet again today, increasing 35 mph in less than 8 hours between 5 a.m. ET (150 mph) and 12:45 p.m. ET (185 mph). Rapid Intensification of a hurricane is when its top wind speeds increase by 35 mph or more in 24 hours or less.