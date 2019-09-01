A child evacuated from a nearby Cay due to the danger of floods drags his suitcase when he arrives on a ship at the port before the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Sweeting’s Cay, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Saturday.

CNN- The Abaco Islands have suffered major damage from Hurricane Dorian, according to the Hope Town Volunteer Fire and Rescue department. With winds reported up to 185 mph, now a category 5 storm, this is the strongest hurricane to hit the Bahamas.

There are multiple reports of destroyed houses and roofs blown off. The fire department will be doing damage assessment as soon as the storm passes the island.

“Now is not a time to panic now is the time to plan how to get the recovery started. Hope Town Fire and Rescue will be heading up the efforts for recovery,” the department posted to social media.

The Abaco Islands are a group of islands and barrier cays in the northern Bahamas, east of southern Florida. Hope Town is one of the districts of the Bahamas on the Abaco islands.