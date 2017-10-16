Man charged in brother’s murder

By Loshaun Dixon

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Police formally arrested, charged and cautioned Clive “Ras” Sylvester Williams of Osborne, St. Lower Cayon, with the Oct. 9 murder of his brother, Mervin Flaherty.

According to reports, Flaherty was born in St. Kitts, but resided in the British Virgin Islands. He had returned to the federation last week to attend the funeral of his mother, who was a popular vendor in the Cayon community and was set to be laid to rest last Wednesday.

According to information reaching this publication, Flaherty and his brother, who lived on the same plot of land as their mother, got into an altercation concerning the property, located in Lower Cayon in the vicinity of the Green Valley Pub. This led to O’Flaherty allegedly being stabbed by his brother. Reports indicated he was then rushed to the JNF Hospital for treatment, but Flaherty was pronounced dead on arrival at the medical facility.

Inspector Mackie Smith, head of the Violent Crime Unit, expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to all who assisted in this investigation that lead to the swift completion of the investigation. He also extend condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.