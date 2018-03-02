Man found dead in street in Phillips area

By Loshaun Dixon

Another young man has lost his life in St. Kitts and Nevis due to violence.

According to reports reaching this publication, gunshots were heard in the Phillips area in the early hours of Friday. When police arrived on the scene, they found Nicholson Tyson, 26, lying dead in the street from what appeared to be a gunshot.

This incident follows a brutal double homicide yesterday in Keys Village that left two sisters dead following a domestic incident.