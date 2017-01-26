Man hurt by gun in Chinese Supermarket Robbery

Basseterre, St. Kitts-A Chinese Supermarket in St. Paul’s was robbed by armed bandits on Thursday morning leaving one of workers in the establishment wounded by a blow from a gun.

Police have confirmed that the incident took place at the Chinese Supermarket Main Street in St Paul’s where two masked men, one armed with a hand gun robbed the Chinese of an undisclosed sum of money.

The money was said to be taken from the cash register and from a room in the back.

Police also confirmed that one of the supervisors in the supermarket Yan Jun He, received a blow to the head from the gun of one of the bandits during the altercation.

Reports indicate that a number of persons have been interviewed by the police and surrounding areas were searched but no suspect has been arrested.

Investigation into the matter is ongoing.