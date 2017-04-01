Man injured in Bath Village Shooting

Basseterre, St. Kitts- Police officers in Nevis are investigating a shooting incident in Bath Village that has left one individual nursing gunshot wounds.

The victim is said to have suffered injuries to his leg following an altercation with two unknown assailants and is currently receiving treatment at the Alexandra Hospital .

Police are calling on any individual who may have seen the incident or have information to come forward and provide any information they may have to the Police.

“You can do so by calling the Violent Crimes Unit at 465-2241, your community/neighbourhood Police Station or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477(TIPS) or by using the SKN Crime Reporter App on your Smartphone, a police release stated.