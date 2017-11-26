Man killed in Basseterre Saturday night

By Loshaun Dixon

Theon Audain, 27, died Saturday after armed assailants opened fire near Tony Berry’s Shop at the junction of Wigley Avenue and Union Street in Basseterre.

Police are investigating the shooting incident that occurred around 11:30 p.m. while Audain was standing on the corner of Tony Berry’s Shop during a carnival troupe launch. Audain was struck multiple times and died at the scene.

Three juveniles in police custody are assisting with the investigation.