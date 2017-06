One shot at JNF Hospital

By Loshaun Dixon

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Tuesday at the Joseph N France General Hospital.

Reports are that a male individual who goes by the alias “Bushman” was visiting the hospital with a friend when a gunman approached him and opened fire, striking him in the head. Staff and patients at the hospital reportedly had to duck for their own safety during the ordeal.