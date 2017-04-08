Man robbed and shot in Boyds

Basseterre, St. Kitts-A man was injured by gunshot following in an apparent robbery in Boyd’s Village on Saturday Afternoon.

The Police Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the robbery and shooting incident that took place at about 1:30pm on Saturday afternoon.

Information reaching this publication indicates that the victim and another male were robbed by unknown assailants while the two individuals were on a bushy trail en route to a plot of land in the area.

The victim was said to be shot during the robbery and was treated at the JNF Hospital the other individual sustained no injuries.

