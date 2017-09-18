Maria now a Category 5 hurricane

Angela H Cutrer, Digital Content Editor
- 


 


Hurricane Maria Tropical Cyclone Update


NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL       AL152017


745 PM AST Mon Sep 18 2017


 


...HURRICANE HUNTER AIRCRAFT FIND MARIA AS CATEGORY 5 HURRICANE ON


THE SAFFIR-SIMPSON HURRICANE WIND SCALE...


 


Air Force Reserve hurricane hunter aircraft data indicate Hurricane


Maria has intensified into an extremely dangerous Category 5


hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale with maximum


winds of 160 mph (260 km/h) with higher gusts.  A special advisory


will be issued at 800 PM AST (0000 UTC) in lieu of the scheduled


intermediate advisory for Maria.


 


 


SUMMARY OF 745 PM AST...2345 UTC...INFORMATION


---------------------------------------------------


LOCATION...15.3N 61.1W


ABOUT 15 MI...25 KM ESE OF DOMINICA


ABOUT 40 MI...70 KM N OF MARTINIQUE


MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...160 MPH...260 KM/H


PRESENT MOVEMENT...WNW OR 290 DEGREES AT 9 MPH...15 KM/H


MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...929 MB...27.43 INCHES


 


Forecaster Brown/Blake


 


Source: www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCUAT5+shtml/182346.shtml




        



        

    
 

    
