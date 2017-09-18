Maria now a Category 5 hurricane

Hurricane Maria Tropical Cyclone Update

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL152017

745 PM AST Mon Sep 18 2017

...HURRICANE HUNTER AIRCRAFT FIND MARIA AS CATEGORY 5 HURRICANE ON

THE SAFFIR-SIMPSON HURRICANE WIND SCALE...

Air Force Reserve hurricane hunter aircraft data indicate Hurricane

Maria has intensified into an extremely dangerous Category 5

hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale with maximum

winds of 160 mph (260 km/h) with higher gusts. A special advisory

will be issued at 800 PM AST (0000 UTC) in lieu of the scheduled

intermediate advisory for Maria.

SUMMARY OF 745 PM AST...2345 UTC...INFORMATION

---------------------------------------------------

LOCATION...15.3N 61.1W

ABOUT 15 MI...25 KM ESE OF DOMINICA

ABOUT 40 MI...70 KM N OF MARTINIQUE

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...160 MPH...260 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT...WNW OR 290 DEGREES AT 9 MPH...15 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...929 MB...27.43 INCHES

Forecaster Brown/Blake

