Marjorie Morton to be sworn in as deputy governor-general

By Monique Washington

Marjorie L. Maynard Morton, former elected president of the Nevis Island Assembly, will be sworn in Sept. 1 as the new deputy governor-general. Morton will assume the position after the death of the former governor-general, Eustace John, 78, who passed away in late July.

