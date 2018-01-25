The following is an important announcement from the Ministry of Health in St. Kitts and Nevis concerning the threat of measles to the public:

MEASLES ADVISORY

The Ministry of Health and Environment in Antigua and Barbuda is presently investigating a case of measles that was recently imported into that territory. The Ministry of Health in St. Kitts and Nevis was advised Jan. 24, 2018, of this development.

Measles is a highly contagious vaccine-preventable disease that is caused by a virus spread through coughing and sneezing. The main signs and symptoms of measles include:

High fever

Runny nose

Coughing

Red and watery eyes

Characteristic skin rash that starts on the face and generally spreads to the rest of the body, including hands and feet. The rash usually develops three (3) to seven (7) days after the first symptoms appear.

Measles is a highly infectious viral disease that can cause harm, particularly to very young children and adults. Affected people can develop pneumonia and other serious complications. Anyone developing symptoms that could be related to measles is advised to go to the nearest health centre or your general practitioner immediately.

The Ministry of Health in St. Kitts and Nevis is urging all parents and guardians to ensure they and their children are adequately immunized against measles. The “Measles, Mumps and Rubella Vaccine” (MMR) is currently recommended in the National Immunization

Programme at 12 months and again at 18 months. If you are not sure of your child’s vaccination status, we recommend that you seek clarification at the nearest health centre or from your general practitioner.

This advisory is intended to ensure that there is no in-country transmission of measles. Let us work together to ensure that the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis remains “measles free.” The federation and all other Caribbean and Latin American countries were declared “measles free” on Sept. 27, 2016.

Chief Medical Officer, MINISTRY OF HEALTH