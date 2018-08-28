BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Mickail “Mitch” Liburd, the 32-year-old son of Minister of Public Infrastructure the Hon. Ian “Patches” Liburd, was gunned down on Monday evening in Pine Gardens.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSKNPF) confirmed the incident took place at around 10:15 p.m. when gunshots were heard in the neighbourhood and Liburd’s bullet-ridden body was found lying in a pool of blood in a bushy area.

According to reports, Liburd was returning to his home in Pine Gardens when unknown assailants attacked and shot him. He attempted to run away from his attackers, but collapsed in some nearby bushes and was shot again at close-range by his assailants.

According to the RSKNPF, the shooting occurred when three armed men came out of the nearby bushes and opened fire on Liburd as he was getting out of his vehicle. He was shot multiple times about his body.

Liburd’s body was found in the bushes with multiple bullet wounds. He died on the scene.

RSKNPF technicians with the Crime Scene Unit processed the crime scene and collected evidence into police possession.

Investigations are ongoing into the matter. Persons with information regarding this incident are urged to contact the Violent Crime Unit by dialling 467-1887 or 467-1888, 662-3468. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Liburd was the subject of a similar attack four years ago when he was attacked in Bird Rock as he was about to enter his father’s home. That attack left him seriously injured.

Liburd’s death is the 20th homicide of 2018 in St. Kitts and Nevis.