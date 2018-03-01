Ministry colleagues mourn two recent homicide victims

From the Ministry of Social Services, Gender Affairs and Community Development

Officials and employees of the Ministry of Social Services, Gender Affairs and Community Development wish to document the deep sadness they felt upon learning of the double homicide of two young women from Keys Village March 1. The department’s officials were informed that sisters Jammyliah French, 21, and Nyomi French, 18, were attacked by a 35=year-old man with whom Nyomi French may have been romantically involved.

A spokesman for the ministry noted that the deaths of these two young women are apparently the result of gender-based violence, which the ministry fully condemns.

“The ministry, in particular the Department of Gender Affairs, wishes to admonish the public that domestic and gender-based violence can never be the solution to handling conflict,” a spokesperson said. “Our people need to be more tolerant of each other, practice emotional maturity, and learn to exercise restraint instead of yielding to the urge to become violent when conflicts arise.”

The ministry spokesperson also noted that news of the death of Jammyliah French will be particularly difficult for the staff, as she is a former resident of the New Horizons Rehabilitation Centre and would have done much to improve herself via attendance at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) and subsequently joining the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force. She was also a young mother who had recently given birth.

Staff of the Department of Gender Affairs and the Counselling Unit within the ministry will be conducting visits to the victims’ families, with a view to commencing counselling and grief support services at this difficult time. Outreach will also be made to the family of the alleged assailant.

The ministry extends sincere condolences to the families of Jammyliah and Nyomi French.