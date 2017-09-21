Ministry of Education closes WAHS

NOTICE FOR IMMEDIATE ANNOUNCEMENT

Sept. 21

The Ministry of Education hereby inform all parents, guardians and the general public that the Washington Archibald High School will be closed at 10:30 a.m. today Thursday, 21st September. This emergency closure is to ensure the safety of all students and staff after a recent emergency situation at the school.

All students are expected to return to school on Monday, 25th September at the usual time.

The Ministry apologises for any inconvenience that this emergency closure may cause.

Please be guided accordingly.