Breaking News Missing teenager found By story-editor - February 28, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — J’Mique Isaac, who was reported missing on Feb. 26, has been found. The Observer contacted the royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, which confirmed the search for the teen has been called off. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Breaking News Runaway teen in Police custody Breaking News Post-mortem performed on Henry’s body Breaking News Individual charged for Hendricks death Breaking News Police searching for missing teen Breaking News NIA describes Cuban scholarship application process Breaking News Third firearm taken into Police custody in four days - Advertisement - Newspaper CoversMore Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 15th February, 2019 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 08th February, 2019 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 01st February, 2019 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 25th January, 2019 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 18th January, 2019 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 11th January, 2019