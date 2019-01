BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The mother of Deaundre Farrell has notified the Police that the young man returned home on Jan. 23.

Farrell, who is 19 years old, was reported missing by his mother and a Missing Person Poster was subsequently issued. The Police will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this matter and two similar cases in which both young men later returned home.

The Police would also like to thank persons who contacted them to assist with the situation.