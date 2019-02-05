By Monique Washington

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis –- The first road fatality in Nevis was recorded today in Gingerland when a motorcyclist was struck, knocked off his bike and killed by a pick-up truck.

The Observer arrived on the scene at Chicken Stone, Gingerland at about 2:30 p.m. At the accident scene, Dr. Chandy Jacob pronounced a man know as “Stuart” dead. Scores of people along with police personnel surround the scene. The body was laying under a white sheet.

People at the scene noted that “Stuart” was driving toward Charlestown and the pick-up which struck him was coming out of the intersection at Chicken Stone. Police on the scene were unable to provide any information about the incident.

More to this story as information becomes available.