BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Order Paper has been circulated for a sitting of the National Assembly to be held at the National Assembly Chambers, Government Headquarters, Basseterre, on Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 10:00 am. Notice has been given.

The Honourable Prime Minister and Minister responsible for Finance, Sustainable Development, National Security, People’s Empowerment and Constituency Empowerment, Dr. Timothy Harris, will seek leave to introduce and have read a first and second time: Prison (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

The Prison (Amendment) Bill, 2019, is A Bill to amend the Prison Act, Cap. 19.08. There is an amendment in section 2 of the Act, which adds a new definition in the correct alphabetical order:

““Commissioner of Prisons” means to the officer appointed pursuant to section 7, who, may also be referred to as the Superintendent of Prisons, the person in charge of prisons, the keeper of prisons, the keeper of the gaol or other similar designation which is intended to refer to the officer who superintends and manages the prisons in the State.”

The Action is also amended in section 7:

“The Governor-General shall appoint a Commissioner of Prisons who shall be in charge of the prisons in the State and shall superintend and manage the same.

1. In addition to the Commissioner of Prisons, the Governor-General shall appoint such other officers including: (a) a Deputy Commissioner of Prisons (b) an honorary chaplain, as may be necessary, for the efficient management of the prison.

2. The duties of the officers appointed by virtue of sub-sections (1) and (2) shall be such as may be prescribed by Rules made under section 26.”

3. The Act is amended by replacing the expression “Superintendent of Prisons” with the expression “Commissioner of Prisons” wherever it appears in the following sections: (a) 9 (3); (b) 10 (1); (c) 12; (d) 25.

