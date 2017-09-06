NEMA Update

From SKNIS

The center of Hurricane Irma was directly to the north of St. Kitts and Nevis at 5 a.m. Hurricane Irma remains a POWERFUL hurricane and the effects are currently being felt across St. Kitts and Nevis. Irma is generating some very strong storm force winds across the federation. This is expected to continue for some time until Irma moves far enough away from us.

Citizens and residents are reminded to STAY indoors and DO NOT venture out until the “All Clear” is given by NEMA after the winds subside to a safe level and NEMA deems it is safe to do so.

Again, Hurricane Irma is still affecting us and ALL residents MUST stay indoors.

If you need to contact NEMA to alert them about any emergency, feel free to call any of the following numbers and ask to speak to a NEMA representative who will take your information and relay it to the relevant response team: 466-3874 466-9626 466-7423

Stay indoors and please stay SAFE. The next update will be given at noon today.

Elmo Burke, MSc., senior meteorological officer