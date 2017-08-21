Nevis businessman shot Saturday has died

By Monique Washington

Businessman Benjamin Joseph, 63, who was shot Saturday night, has died. The Observer visited the hospital Monday and it was confirmed Joseph died moments before the visit.

On Saturday, officers responded to a shooting at Pinney’s Road. The Observer understands that Joseph was shot after exiting his vehicle was informed that Joseph was not robbed, as his money was found on him.

“He was transported to the Alexandria Hospital by a family member,” a police press release stated.

The Observer will have more to this story in this week’s print edition.