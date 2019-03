CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — The following is an announcement from the Social Services Department in the Nevis Island Administration regarding the distribution of cheques for the month of February for the Household Assistance Programme.

The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) wishes to inform the General Public of the following distribution schedule of the Household Assistance Programme cheques.

Tuesday March 5 – 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Friday March 8 – 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Venue for both days will be the Elquemedo T Willet Park Pavillion.

Persons who have provided banking information are asked to note that no direct deposits were made to their accounts and are asked to collect their cheques as per the schedule above.

Persons collecting cheques are reminded to bring valid Government issued Identification (ID).

For information contact for the Department of Social Services: 469-0720 or 469-5521 ext. 2045