CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — The Inland Revenue Department (IRD) on Nevis wishes to advise the general public that it will be celebrating its Fifth Annual Inland Revenue Department Week of activities from Nov. 11 to Nov. 17.

On Friday, Nov. 16 IRD’s hours will be:

Payments / Cashier’s Division: 8:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.;

General Office hours: 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.;

Normal working hours resume on Monday, Nov. 19.

The Value Added Tax (VAT) will still be due and payable to the IRD on Thursday Nov. 15.