CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — The Ministry of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) advises all bona-fide taxi operators on the island of Nevis that the renewal processes for all expired taxi identification and vehicle permits has been extended until Friday, Feb. 15.

All operators are asked to collect the application forms and list of required documents at the Ministry of Tourism, First Floor, Social Security Building at Pinney’s Estate.

Please note that it is an offence for any person to operate a taxi or tour bus in a prescribed area without a valid permit issued by the Ministry of Tourism.

For further assistance contact the Ministry of Tourism at 469-5521 ext. 6444 or 6442.