Nevis Mourns The Death of P.S. Carl Williams

The Observer joins the rest of Nevis in mourning the unexpected passing of Carl Williams, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Culture and Information at the Nevis Island Administration.

Williams, a former teacher and principal, was a well respected civil servant and was often described as a quiet and humble man. Carl was also a family man, a father and also the husband of Junior Minister in the Ministry of Social Development Hon. Hazell Brandy-Williams.

The news was circulated last night (Sunday 26th March) and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends in this time of bereavement.