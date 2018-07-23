CHARLESTOWN, Nevis – Security issues were addressed last Friday when Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Cabinet members met with senior members of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, Nevis Division and private security firms in the conference room at Pinne’s.

The meeting was part of NIA’s commitment to officers serving Nevis. It was described by Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Minister responsible for Security as not a one-of occurrence. He said going forward these meetings will be held routinely.

“I thought it was important to continue this engagement with the police as we seek to address some of the issues on the island in terms of security Brantley said. “This administration is fully committed to the police force and to the men and women that put their lives on the line every day to ensure our safety and security. These meetings will be a regular occurrence because we intend to engage and consult and ensure that we are on the same page moving forward.”

The Premier explained security is a fundamental right to Nevis residents and as a consequence the NIA has publicly pledged its commitment to the police and to ongoing dialogue with them to determine how best they could work together to ensure the safety and security of Nevis residents.

He used the opportunity to express gratitude to the senior officers for their continued commitment and support. He also asked them to convey the Administration’s gratitude to the ranks.

Later that day, Brantley, accompanied by Cabinet members met with private security firms on the island. He said it was an opportunity to exchange ideas with a sector which augments the work of the police and the military stationed on Nevis to begin a partnership with the NIA.

“We want, through this meeting, to start a dialogue with private security firms to allow them to understand that we are offering a partnership with them, the government and them, to seek to enhance the safety and security of the island,” Mr. Brantley said.

“I thank them for taking time out of their day to be here with us and to spend a few minutes so we can bounce ideas off each other and work with the police and the army that is stationed in Nevis,” Bramtley said. “We want to assure the people of Nevis that the government and security forces are committed to their safety and security.”

It is estimated that more than 100 employees work for private security firms on the island.