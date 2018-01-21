Nevis records second homicide of the year

By Monique Washington

Four days after the first homicide of the year, another person has been lost to family due to violence.

We have information that a middle-aged woman from Hanley’s Road died in Gingerland. The Observer was informed the woman goes by the name “Dawn,” and she was killed in the afternoon. The cause of death has not been released.

Her death follows that of Cleon Browne, who was gunned down in Rawlins Village, Gingerland, Wednesday afternoon.

The police’s public relations officer confirmed the homicide and noted police officers were currently processing the scene.

Nevis marks the only recorded homicides thus far in the federation for 2018.